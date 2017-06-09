A magnificent property in Worsbrough

Elegant detached family home with a detached cottage

The current owners, during recent years, have at considerable expense, fully refurbished, extended and created what is now a luxurious home in the epitome of good taste, all set in generous mature gardens. Simply a magnificent detached house of exceptional space and clear architectural merit, Wellfield House offers many appealing features.

Comprising on the ground floor of: superb fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and a separate fitted scullery; dining room with feature fireplace; cloakroom; guest WC; wet room style shower room; inner hallway; living room with feature fireplace and a walk-in bay window incorporating a door to the patio seating area and garden; sitting room/study with access to the garden, feature fireplace, and a fantastic built-in study area.

To the first floor: landing with fitted wardrobes to one all and a full length window with a stained glass feature; master bedroom with walk-in bay window overlooking the garden and patio, fitted wardrobes and drawers and a vanity unit with wash hand basin and shaver point; two further bedrooms (both with fitted wardrobes), house bathroom/WC and a further WC.

On the second floor: landing; guest/fourth bedroom with fitted wardrobes and drawers and an en-suite shower room/WC.

The two bedroom detached cottage/annex with double garage is suitable for a variety of uses, ideal for office space/studio or to provide independent living for a family member. Wellfield Cottage currently generates a rental income of £500-£550 per calendar month.