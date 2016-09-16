Calendar will show off Pontefract’s best

The very best of Pontefract will go on show in a calendar celebrating what the town has to offer.

Pontefract Civic Society is encouraging people to get out and about and take photos of their favourite buildings, landmarks and scenes.

And the best images will be used to form a calendar for 2017.

New trustee Ian Hookham is leading the project.

He said: “Our aim is to hold a photographic competition to raise interest in the positive aspects of the town.

“The best photographs will be used to publish a calendar, which will also be used to promote local businesses and generate a product that will be of interest to all the residents and their friends, relatives and former residents”.

Members of the civic society hope the calendar will promote the town and raise its profile as a place to live, work and do business with as well as a place for tourists to visit.

It will also raise funds for the society, so it can reinvest in future projects to boost the town.

Chairman Paul Cartwright said: “We are starting to look at a number of new initiatives to promote Pontefract and the society.

“And we’re looking for volunteers like Ian to come forward and work on these new projects.”

The Civic Society has launched the photography competition and is inviting people to submit their images showing the best of the town.

An independent judging panel, managed by Mr Hookham, will then select photographs to make up the calendar.

And there will also be prizes for the best three images, donated by the King’s Croft Hotel, the Tap and Barrel and Farmer Copley’s.

The competition runs until Tuesday, October 25 and the calendar will go on sale later this year. Entries are limited to one per applicant.

To submit an image, send it to info@pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk