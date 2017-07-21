Get fit for free with the Tigers

Have your say

Women can increase their activity levels and learn more about healthy living and diet on a free ten-week programme.

Castleford Tigers is recruiting women for its third ‘Just For You’ programme, run in partnership with Wakefield Council and Yorkshire Sport Foundation.

The next two courses will run from 9.30am to 10.30am every Wednesday from July 26 at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford, and from 6pm to 7pm every Thursday from July 27 at Castleford RUFC, Willowbridge Way.

Each course has limited spaces. To register, email nataliestaneff@castigers.com