Modern living

An attractive executive detached home ideal for the family purchaser, set within a good sized plot along with a relatively private garden to the rear.

Spaciously designed throughout and comprising on the ground floor of: entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor; cloakroom/WC; lounge with cream fire surround and gas fire, laminate flooring and French doors to the rear; dining room; fully fitted breakfast kitchen with light oak effect wall and base units, granite worktops, an integrated dishwasher and larder style fridge; French doors from the kitchen access the conservatory which has a tiled floor and double doors giving access to the rear garden; study and fitted utility room with tiled floor and a door to the integral garage.

To the first floor: landing; modern family bathroom with a four-piece suite finished in white and comprising of bath with shower mixer tap, separate good size shower cubicle with glass folding door, low flush WC and wash basin with pedestal; five bedrooms including master with dressing area and en-suite shower room/WC and a further bedroom with en-suite shower room/WC.

The property benefits from a gas central heating system, PVCu double glazed windows and a security alarm system.

Outside; to the front aspect the area is open-plan, partially lawned with a double tarmacadam driveway leading to the double garage.

The good size rear garden is fully enclosed, mainly lawned with an array of established plants and shrubs and a patio area.

Ideally located within short distance of Pinderfields Hospital and with easy access to Wakefield city centre.

Approximately two miles to Junction 41 of the M1 motorway, therefore ideal for the commuter.