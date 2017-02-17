A bespoke four bedroom detached home

Immaculately presented and ideal for a growing family.

Positioned on a stunning corner plot of ‘The Nook’, a sought after address in Tingley, with excellent schools in the vicinity.

The accommodation briefly comprises: stunning entrance hallway, cloakroom/WC, open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility area, second reception room/Amdega conservatory overlooking south facing gardens, lounge with a fireplace and Living Flame gas fire, galleried landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom with roll top bath and separate shower cubicle.

The property has well landscaped gardens to the front, side and rear with huge potential to extend further (subject to planning permission). A driveway and double garage provides ample off road parking.

It is the opinion of the agent that the property must be viewed internally to fully appreciate the impressive interior. No upper chain. Guide price: £500,000 - £525,000.

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk