A handsome home in Sandal

This fantastic well proportioned family home sits proudly at the head of Lime Crescent with stunning rural views to the rear. The property would ideally suit the extended/growing family or those requiring independent living accommodation and has the added benefit of no upper chain.

Accommodation on the ground floor briefly comprises: porch, generous hallway, fitted kitchen, rear porch, cloakroom/WC, study and an open-plan living/dining/family space with patio doors giving access to the rear balcony which is a great place to take in the delightful view. The lower ground floor comprises: fabulous sun room with full height windows and patio doors providing access to the rear, and two further reception rooms offering huge potential to create independent living accommodation. To the first floor: landing, master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

The outside of the property has gardens to all four sides, a driveway and an attached double garage.

Price: £440,000

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk