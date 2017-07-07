A home full of period charm

A handsome detached family house offering spacious and thoughtfully presented accommodation in a highly desirable location, set on a plot that extends to over half an acre and enjoys the valuable benefit of full planning permission for two detached dwellings to the rear.

Full of period charm, this characterful home is entered via a welcoming reception hall that has a guest WC to the rear. The main living room flows straight through into a conservatory that commands fantastic views over the gardens beyond. There is a formal dining room as well as a fitted kitchen with adjoining breakfast area. A side entrance porch completes the ground floor. To the first floor: the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room, with the two further well proportioned bedrooms served by a family bathroom. The property is approached via a gated drive with a turning space and leads to a detached double garage that has a small summerhouse to the rear. To the rear are the principal gardens with a decked seating area and expansive lawns.

No upper chain.