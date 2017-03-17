A well presented and attractive three bedroom detached family home

Enjoying a spacious corner plot with gardens to three sides.

Situated in a popular part of Stanley, the property is well placed for local amenities including shops and good schools. There is easy access to the M1 and M62 motorway network along with local bus routes travelling to and from the city centre.

Benefitting from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, the accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: quality fitted kitchen with a range of base and wall units all with chrome handles, laminated work surfaces and tiled splashbacks, an integrated AEG oven, four ring stainless steel AEG gas hob with stainless steel cooker hood above, also an integrated Hotpoint washing machine; dining area with archway opening into the lounge and doors into the conservatory; spacious lounge with feature fireplace and Living Flame gas fire; conservatory with doors to the rear garden; inner hallway with staircase to the first floor.

To the first floor: landing with loft access; three bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobe furniture and a modern family bathroom with a four piece white suite.

The property enjoys a corner plot location with gardens to three sides. To the side of the property there is a raised timber decked section with timber balustrade.

The rear garden has a paved Indian stone spacious patio with brick built barbecue.

A concrete hard standing driveway provides off road parking and leads to a single detached pre-fabricated garage with up and over door.

The property offers further potential to extend to the side subject to the necessary planning permission and consents.

Recently reduced in price, this simply fantastic family home truly deserves an early inspection.

Price: £239,950

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk