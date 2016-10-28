Absolutely stunning!

A substantial traditional stone barn conversion in a high specification and exclusive development, situated in the fashionable and much sought after village of West Bretton.

This stunning conversion has an air source heating system, together with the latest levels of insulation and double glazing, intended to create a highly efficient and characterful home.

An impressive and extensive glazed frontage stretches from the ground floor living/dining/kitchen to the first floor bedrooms to take full advantage of the views over the garden and countryside beyond. There is a central hallway with a downstairs cloakroom/WC together with a well proportioned sitting room and a fantastic living/dining/kitchen plus a separate utility room.

The living/kitchen is fitted with bespoke flat panel laminate units which are handleless with soft close doors and drawers, LED lights under the wall cupboards together with quartz worktops. Integrated Bosch appliances include an induction hob, oven, warming drawer, combi-microwave, dishwasher, integrated instant “kettle” boiling hot water tap and an American style fridge. Also a Luxair extractor and CDA built-in wine cabinet. This stunning room has a full height glazed wall overlooking the garden and countryside beyond, incorporating bi-folding doors with “Sun Cool” glazing.

To the first floor there are four good sized bedrooms (two with en-suite facilities) plus a house bathroom.

The property has a private garden to the rear, as well as three dedicated parking spaces and a garage.

West Bretton village is host to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park which offers five hundred acres of landscaped parkland surrounding the former Bretton Hall and houses ever-changing exhibitions by the countries most prominent sculptors.

Junction 38 of the M1 motorway is only around one mile away and Yorkshire’s major business centres are within easy reach.

Price: £650,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk