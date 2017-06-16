Attractive family home in Sandal

An attractive detached three bedroom family home, set back from the roadside.

The property has been sympathetically extended to provide a superb ground floor space with three reception rooms and a spacious dining kitchen. Tastefully decorated and complete with good storage facilities throughout to include stylish fully fitted wardrobes to two of the three bedrooms.

The accommodation in full comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hallway with coat cupboard and stairs to the first floor; cloakroom/WC; lounge with feature fireplace with electric fire, French doors to the rear and double doors through to a second reception room; dining room with French doors to the rear and dining kitchen.

The superb dining kitchen is fully fitted with a range of medium oak base units including a wine rack and two corner display units. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge, four ring gas hob, extractor fan, double fan assisted oven and grill. A further walk-in cupboard currently houses a fridge freezer.

To the first floor: landing with dog-leg staircase, storage cupboard and loft access; three good sized bedrooms and a bathroom with four-piece suite. Benefiting from a gas central heating system and PVCu double glazed windows.

The front garden is open-plan, mainly laid to lawn with established borders. A driveway leads to the garage which is of good height with light and power sockets, an up and over door and a personal door to the rear.

There is wooden gated access to the side fenced garden being mainly laid to lawn with established borders and extending to the rear garden. The rear garden is lawned with established borders and a good sized patio.

Guide price: £285,000 - £300,000.