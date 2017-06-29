Beautifully presented five/six bedroom detached bungalow

A versatile and immaculately presented five/six bedroom detached bungalow style family home, located in central Ossett with good local amenities and the Northern Motorway network links.

The accommodation boasts a large hallway measuring over 37 feet with wood style laminate flooring, storage areas and a spindled staircase to the first floor. The modern and contemporary kitchen is fitted with a range of high gloss cream units with integrated appliances and French doors to the rear garden. There is also a fitted utility room. The dining room has French doors to the kitchen and lounge creating an open-plan feel. Located at the front of the property is the lounge with a bay window enjoying a leafy view. The focal point of the room is the marble design fireplace with a Living Flame style gas fire. The master bedroom is fitted with a range of furniture and boasts a dressing room area and an en-suite with a walk-in double shower. Also on the ground floor is a stunning family bathroom with a jacuzzi style bath; bedrooms three and four with built-in furniture and study/bedroom five.

Bedroom two is on the first floor and benefits from double doors into a walk-in wardrobe. There is another room on this floor that is currently used as a seating area but could possibly create a further bedroom. It has three Velux style windows and a good deal of storage within the eaves. A door from this room leads to a shower room/WC.

Outside; beautiful gardens to three sides, a block paved driveway and garage. A wrought iron gate provides access to the rear of the property which has a beautiful patio terrace in a contrasting red and black slate, a lawned terrace and a further patio terrace at the far end of the garden.

Guide price: £499,995 - £525,000.