Charming cottage within the sought after area of Chapelthorpe

Beautifully renovated with an eclectic mix of modern and period features

An idyllic property for the professional couple, or those wishing to downsize. Situated within a sought after area of Chapelthorpe on the outskirts of Newmillerdam. A fabulous area for walkers to enjoy.

Beautifully renovated internally and comprising on the ground floor of: generous size kitchen; dining room with exposed ceiling beams, a fireplace with a stunning surround; conservatory with French doors providing access to the paved patio terrace and enclosed pretty cottage garden; lounge with ceiling beams, multi-fuel burner integrated into the Inglenook style fireplace with a Yorkshire stone base and French doors opening onto the paved patio terrace.

The stunning cottage style kitchen is fitted with solid oak units with laminate worktops. Boasting a Stoves range oven and porcelain Belfast sink with mixer tap. There is also an integrated dishwasher, wine rack, laminate flooring, under floor heating, a pantry cupboard ideal for storage and an exposed original stone staircase feature providing shelving space.

To the first floor: landing which provides useful space which could be used as an occasional room/office space, double doors into a closet/airing cupboard; bedroom one overlooks the rear garden and has ceiling beams, full height fitted wardrobes to include two doubles, three singles, matching bedside cabinets and cabinets above; bedroom two with feature ceiling beams and a modern and contemporary house bathroom with a four piece suite featuring a double ended bath with a mixer tap and shower attachment and separate double shower cubicle

The property has off road parking, enclosed gardens to the rear, useful outhouse (possibility to convert into a work room/office) and a log store.

Guide Price: £285,000 - £295,000.

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk