Contemporary living in Newmillerdam

Stunningly appointed throughout and built to exacting standards by the current owner is this attractive four bedroom executive detached home offering spacious accommodation extending to approximately 2500 square foot.

The accommodation, is designed to incorporate high energy efficiency standards and comprises on the ground floor: entrance hallway with bespoke oak staircase and marble floor; spacious lounge with engineered oak flooring with under floor heating, feature recessed fireplace with open flu and granite hearth; cloakroom/WC; superb modern kitchen diner; spacious integral garage with fitted utility area.

The kitchen diner is fitted with a range of contemporary white high gloss units with solid granite work surfaces. Boasting a matching granite circular dining table and high level breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a Bosch five ring induction hob with contemporary glass extractor hood above and Bosch electric oven below, dishwasher, microwave, fridge and freezer.

To the first floor: superb landing with glass balustrade and Velux skylight; master bedroom with a large walk-in dressing room area, a Juliette balcony enjoying views towards the dam and a contemporary en-suite shower room/WC; three further bedrooms with fitted wardrobes; second en-suite shower room/WC and superb house bathroom with a quality four piece suite.

Outside there is a stone paved driveway providing off street parking and leading to the electronically operated integral garage, feature Astro Turf garden areas incorporating Indian stone flagged patio areas ideal for entertaining purposes and enjoying a good degree to privacy to the rear.

It is the opinion of the agent that this is a superb family home, which truly deserves a full internal inspection to fully reveal the high quality of accommodation on offer and to avoid any disappointment. Offers in excess of £500,000.

