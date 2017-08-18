Deceptively spacious detached family home

Situated on a corner plot within the popular residential location of Overton

Superbly appointed detached family home providing deceptively spacious extended accommodation with three bedrooms, the master enjoying en-suite shower room facilities in addition to the house bathroom and ground floor WC.

Situated on a corner plot within the popular residential location of Overton. The property sits within a good size and very well kept corner garden plot with an array of shrubs and plants which really are a true asset to the property.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: front entrance porch leading into the entrance hall with a cloakroom/WC, inner hallway and stairwell to the first floor, lounge which is open-plan to the dining area with a feature fireplace and Living Flame gas fire, breakfast kitchen, conservatory with Karndean floor and access to the rear garden and the study/sitting room.

The fitted breakfast kitchen has cream fronted units with chrome handles and laminated work surfaces. Integrated appliances include an AEG double oven, four-ring gas ceramic AEG hob, AEG cooker hood and an under counter fridge. Finished with spotlights, tiled splash backs dress: Wand Karndean flooring.

To the first floor: landing, substantial master bedroom having quality built-in furniture with an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms both having built-in wardrobes and a quality house bathroom. Outside, as mentioned, the property stands in a substantial garden plot which surrounds the property and is well stocked with mature shrubs, plants and trees and a series of lawned gardens, patio areas, ornamental pond and driveway leading to a substantial integral garage.

All in all, Overton is a very popular village location and properties on Wood Mount have always proved in demand.

Address: Wood Mount, Overton

Price: £325,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk