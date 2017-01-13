Elegant period home in Wakefield

Nestled in the highly regarded and convenient city centre location of St Johns.

Wentworth Terrace consists of many interesting period homes and buildings; number 9 is no exception.

Offering deceptively spacious accommodation, this five bedroom, four storey town house dating back to the mid-19th century still incorporates many of the original features typical of the character and period of the property.

As you enter the home you are greeted with the most imposing and impressive stone cantilevered wrought iron spindle staircase which leads to an elegant landing with stained glass feature skylight.

The ground floor comprises of an impressive living room, separate dining room, downstairs WC, and modern fitted kitchen. There is access to the old servants’ staircase and to the rear garden via an inner hallway.

The first floor can be reached from either staircase, and off the main landing, there is access to three good size double bedrooms and a bathroom with shower and WC.

Access to the second floor is via the servants’ staircase with a landing with access to the large loft area, two further double bedrooms and an additional bathroom.

There is superb potential for the creation of further accommodation, or indeed a self-contained apartment, in a lower ground floor basement currently made up of four substantial rooms with a side passageway which has direct access to both the front and rear.

To the rear of the property lies the beautiful walled garden with circular lawned area and raised beds. Parking area for two cars at the end of the garden with a remote controlled gate giving access to a private road.

It is the opinion of the agent that this is a wonderful opportunity for you to acquire a period property within the heart of the city.

Price: £465,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk