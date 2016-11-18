Elegant residence in Wakefield

A period home with an abundance of charm and character

Grace and elegance are two words that aptly describe this beautiful late 19th century home that boasts accommodation of generous proportions arranged over three floors. It will be difficult to find another home that retains so much original period charm yet offers all modern day conveniences.

You approach the property through a wide gated entrance and an imposing front elevation is revealed with a stone portico over the entrance door. Once inside the reception hall immediately radiates the grace and charm that runs throughout the property from the deep ceiling cornicing, wide carved door architraves, mosaic tiled floor, picture rails, heavy panelled internal doors with antique brass handles and escutcheons, and characterful brass door plates, deep skirting boards and tasteful decoration. Leading off the hall you have an elegant drawing room, formal dining room, morning room, breakfast kitchen with a flagged floor, large pantry, and cloakroom. From the cloakroom there is an enclosed staircase leading to a set of cellars.

At first floor level you have a stunning master suite comprising of a bedroom, dressing room and large en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom and separate WC. On the second floor you have three further bedrooms and a large walk-in attic room. Externally there is a restored coach house providing spill over accommodation for visitors or a home office. This building, on two floors, also has a double garage, workshop and shower room. The well tended gardens are stocked with an interesting choice of plants, shrubs and trees.

The city of Wakefield is superbly placed for access to the M1 and M62 motorways enabling convenient commuting to the region’s business centres including Leeds, Sheffield, York, and Manchester.

Offers in excess of £595,000.

Agent: Simon Blyth Estate Agent 01924 361631