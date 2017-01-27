Equestrian property

Set in approximately 3.5 acres with open barns and stables is this four bedroom family home presenting spacious accommodation with an attached self contained one/two bedroom annex, all situated on the fringe of the highly desirable Chapelthorpe.

Approached via a private drive that opens into a yard to the side of the dwelling, the accommodation comprises of: central reception hall with an open tread ladder style folding staircase to the attic room; grandly proportioned living room with two windows to the rear and a large picture window to the side taking full advantage of the views of the land and paddock beyond, feature fireplace with stone slate inset and hearth; the master bedroom sits alongside the luxury bathroom with six piece suite; dining room with feature beams to the ceiling and walls; sitting room with two arched widows to the front and a further oriel bow window to the side, feature fireplace with a stone slate insert and hearth, beamed features to the ceiling and walls, study area; side entrance hall; cloakroom/WC; side entrance porch; kitchen fitted with an attractive range of wooden units with granite worktops, a Rangemaster range style cooker, integrated appliances and adjoining breakfast area that leads out onto the main patio, three further bedrooms (bedroom two with an en-suite shower room/WC). Attached to the main dwelling is a separate annex that has a connecting door to bedroom two. The annex has a good size bedroom with en-suite, a fully fitted kitchen, living room, plus a separate dining room/second bedroom. Surrounded by formal gardens that incorporate patios, lawns and a storage shed with a sheltered barbecue area.

To the northwest side of the house there is a stable block with up to four loose boxes and two open barn buildings.

Price: £825,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk