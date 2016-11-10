Fantastic period home in Newmillerdam

Family cottage with spacious and characterful accommodation throughout

This superb four bedroom period cottage is believed to have been built circa mid 17th century and enjoys a backwater location close to Newmillerdam lake and surround woodland. The property benefits from a two storey extension at the side and is superbly appointed throughout.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: fitted utility room with marble floor; cloakroom/WC; stunning modern fitted kitchen diner with granite work surfaces and drainer, feature Rangemaster cooker with Rangemaster cooker hood above, marble tiled floor and walls and an integrated dishwasher; formal dining room with an archway leading through into the sitting room with feature fireplace; entrance hallway with solid wood balustrade staircase and an archway into the living room which has an electric fire with feature surround; playroom/office/reception room which could be used for a variety of purposes.

To the first floor: landing; master bedroom with quality fitted wardrobes to one wall and double doors to a ‘hidden’ en-suite bathroom; the en-suite has steps up to a large circular sunken Whirlpool bath and there is also a shower cubicle with electric shower; two further bedrooms. A further landing area provides access to another bedroom with fitted wardrobes to one wall and an additional modern house bathroom with a five piece suite.

Outside, there are attractive lawned gardens to the front and a gravelled driveway providing off road parking for three/four vehicles.

Situated in this prime location of Newmillerdam, just over four miles to the south of Wakefield city centre, the property is well placed for local amenities and is within easy reach of Junction 39 of the M1 motorway as well as Sandal/Agbrigg train station. Simply a fantastic period family cottage.

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk

Price: £450,000