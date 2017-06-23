A magnificent Grade II listed Georgian town house, finished to a stunning standard. The main house sits on the junction of Wentworth Terrace and Laburnum Road with a surprisingly well proportioned and sheltered garden to the rear, beyond which is a separate annex - The Old Coach House - and a secure parking area with a garage.

The reception hall of the main house gives a lovely welcome and a flavour of the thoughtfully restored period features throughout the house. The formal living room has a grand feel with two sash windows to the rear, beautiful moulded ceiling cornice and a feature fireplace with coal effect gas fire. A beautifully finished modern kitchen is fitted with a contemporary range of units with cast stone worktops and integrated appliances. There is also an adjoining fitted utility room and a separate large dining room full of period charm with three arched windows to the front and an ornate fireplace with coal effect gas fire. The lower ground floor presents fantastic family space with a large sitting area that flows into the adjoining bar/kitchen area and through double doors to the patio and gardens beyond, a gymnasium and shower room. On the first floor, there are two superb bedrooms of impressive proportions, together with two bathrooms.

The second floor presents three further large bedrooms and a stylish modern bathroom. Behind the house is a garden which has been cleverly designed to create a sheltered and private entertaining area with lawn, mature beds and sitting areas plus a cobbled parking area accessed via an automatic up and over door from the back lane. A further automatic door fronts the garage.

The Old Coach House presents separate accommodation with a ground floor double bedroom, modern shower room and on the first floor, a living room and open-plan kitchen with a charming beamed ceiling.