Grade II listed link-detached stone cottage

Mill Farm Drive, Newmillerdam - �495,000 (Hallmark from Richard Kendall 01924 291294)
Delightful location close to Newmillerdam Country Park

Dove Cottage itself is built on the site of the original barn and using much of the original stone, therefore retaining a wealth of period character, together with exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling in the lounge.

Providing deceptively spacious accommodation over three levels, the property comprises on the ground floor of: reception hall with staircase to the first floor, dining/sitting room with varnished wood flooring and an exposed brick fireplace with an electric fire, fitted breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar and Neff double oven/gas hob/cooker hood, utility room, shower room/WC and an integral double garage with power, lighting and water supply. To the first floor: landing with Velux-style window and loft access, lounge with French oak wood flooring and a balcony overlooking the rear garden, three double bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room facilities) and a family bathroom with traditional white three-piece suite which includes a free standing roll-top claw foot bath with a telephone-style shower attachment. The second floor houses a fourth double bedroom with two Velux-style windows, a useful store, loft access and eaves storage space.

Dove Cottage is approached via a private road. A gravelled and paved courtyard to the front leads to the double garage with twin access doors. The rear, south-west facing garden enjoys a good degree of privacy with a Yorkshire stone paved patio, shaped lawn and established planted/shrubbery borders.

The house is located in a highly regarded cul-de-sac position, only a few hundred yards from the lake and surrounding woodland of Newmillerdam Country Park.