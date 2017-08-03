Home with a view in Stanley

A spacious, characterful and beautifully appointed family house with four double bedrooms and spectacular far reaching views.

Grade II listed and occupying an elevated position, this classically proportioned home is approached via an entrance porch that leads through into a central reception hall with wood strip flooring.

Either side of the reception hall there is a bright and spacious beamed living room with a feature fireplace with Living Flame coal effect gas fire and a separate dining room, both with expansive views over fields and meadows, both rooms have period wooden sash windows and incorporate the original shutters.

Beyond the generous entrance hall is an attractive fitted kitchen with integrated appliances that leads through into a separate breakfast room with a feature fireplace and an exterior door to the sheltered courtyard garden.

There is also a well proportioned utility room and a separate shower room completing the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, the property presents particularly well proportioned bedrooms and a grand master bedroom boasting two large windows framing the exceptional views. All served by a nicely appointed house bathroom.

The property has a gravel parking/turning area for several vehicles and a large tiered lawned garden that leads up to a desirable patio seating area.

The large laurel hedgerows offer shelter and privacy and help to frame the uninterrupted views across the beautiful landscape.

To the rear of the house there is an attractive enclosed courtyard garden.

This substantial and enchanting home is set in a secluded position at the end of a private lane, which enhances the feeling of its rural location and open vistas.

Address: Lake Yard, Stanley

Price: £495,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk