Impressive period residence in Denby Dale

This magnificent property stands in approximately 2.5 acres of delightful gardens and grounds

Adjoining beautiful countryside on the Upper Denby side of Denby Dale village this impressive period home stands superbly in approximately 2.5 Acres of gardens and grounds. With a long meandering driveway the home enjoys a tremendous outlook over its large mature gardens and rural scene beyond.

Hidden out of view Oakfield House has an interesting past and has been a much loved family home of the current owners for approximately 20 years and has been tastefully maintained and improved over the years. Now Oakfield House is ready for the next chapter.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance lobby with a beautiful period floor, panelling up to ceiling height with chandelier point and an arch topped window; downstairs WC with superb tiling and period style fittings; large and impressive hallway with a high ceiling, fabulous panelling, decorative cornicing, beautiful carved newel post to the gently rising and turning staircase whereby a large colour leaded and arch topped glazed window affords natural light to the staircase and is a fabulous feature both to the hallway and first floor landing; a delightful sitting room with superb views out over the gardens, a large walk-in bay window with beautiful period glazing and window seating, the room has period fittings, not least of which is the impressive fireplace with open fire grate; drawing room with attractive period fireplace and central chandelier point; high quality breakfast kitchen with a stone flagged floor and integrated appliances; utility room with a continuation of the stone flagged floor; everyday entrance lobby; library, perhaps best demonstrated by the photograph, this superb room has views to two sides, glazed door out to the gardens, stone flagged floor and is fully fitted with high quality style book shelving to full ceiling height; inner lobby; shower room/WC beautifully fitted with a high quality three piece suite and period style tiling.

To the first floor: impressive landing on two levels continuing the theme of the fabulous timber panelling; bedroom one is a beautiful double room enjoying a stunning view of the gardens from the large walk-in bay window; lobby with in built robes, giving access to bathroom one; bathroom one could be utilised as an en-suite with some slight rejigging. It is beautifully fitted with a four piece suite and enjoys a tremendous view out over the gardens from the coloured glazed windows to three sides; five further bedrooms (bedroom six currently used as a home office with a beautiful period fireplace and a large amount of library style book shelving); bathroom two is a large and delightful period style bathroom.

A staircase from the inner lobby leads down to the extensive cellars.

The property stands in approximately 2.5 acres of gardens and grounds approached through stone gate posts the driveway splits into two at an early stage and both driveways gently rise up to the property, one to the rear/garage area, the other to a particularly impressive receiving driveway with ample turning and alighting space before the principal entrance doors. This area provides a fabulous vista out over the property’s gardens and neighbouring rural scene beyond. There is a greenhouse and the secondary drive leads to an everyday parking area. The driveway then continues to a quadruple high quality stone built garage. With mature shrubbery and trees the gardens have a magnificent air of maturity and establishment with many hidden features, sunken gardens and the like. The gardens and grounds are of great interest.

Five minute walk to the village and train station, 20 minute drive from the M1 and the villages of Cawthorne and Upper Denby just a few minutes’ drive away.

Offers around £1,400,000

