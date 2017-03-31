Impressive residence in Crofton

A fantastic family home offering deceptively spacious accommodation with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, situated on the rural fringe of the popular village of Crofton, which itself provides a good range of local shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

With gas fired central heating and sealed unit double glazed windows, this modern property comprises on the ground floor of: central reception hall with a walk-in cloaks cupboard; guest cloakroom/WC; sizeable living room with a wide feature fireplace housing a Living Flame pebble effect gas fire and French doors to the patio garden to the rear; office; substantial fitted utility room; boiler room; stunning open-plan kitchen, dining area and family living area.

The fabulous kitchen is fitted with a lovely range of walnut fronted wall and base units with granite worktops, a large matching island unit and a host of integrated appliances. There is a separate dining area, sitting area and adjoining family area linking straight out onto the garden and patio to the side. All with ceramic tiled flooring with underfloor heating.

To the first floor: landing with a good size storage room off, which could be used for a variety of purposes such as a games room; the master bedroom suite has a particularly luxurious en-suite bathroom together with a dressing room with the five further well proportioned bedrooms all being served by two family bathrooms.

Outside the property is approached via electric gates, which leads through into a broad block paved parking/turning area, which in turn leads through to the double garage. To the rear of the house there is a further enclosed garden with a paved patio seating and dining area to the side of the house as well as a lawned garden with mature shrub borders.

This impressive family property is open to view on Saturday, April 8, noon - 4pm and on Sunday, April 9, 11am-3pm.