Impressive residence in Wakefield

This mature detached family home is situated in the ever sought-after and convenient location of St Johns, within walking distance of the city centre and excellent local schools.

The accommodation briefly comprises of: outer entrance porch with tiled floor; reception hallway with polished wood floor and feature open staircase; cloakroom/WC; formal lounge with feature period fireplace; formal dining room with Adam style fireplace with flame effect gas fire; breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of light oak fronted units, Aga cooker, oven, hob and extractor; pantry/utility; conservatory with French doors leading onto the rear courtyard area; stairs lead to a half landing and WC; full landing with feature original balustrade; four good sized bedrooms and a stunning house bathroom with art deco style suite.

Outside, the property has neat mature gardens to the front with flowering borders, a stone paved pathway and mature conifers. An attractive block paved driveway provides ample off street parking and leads to the large tandem garage.

To the rear is an enclosed block paved courtyard area ideal for barbecues and giving access to a formal generous rear lawned garden with conifers, gazebo and mature monkey puzzle tree.

The property is in a popular and convenient position within walking distance of Wakefield Westgate train station and with easy access to the M1/M62, making this an excellent commuter base yet at the same time offering excellent amenities within walking distance.

Offered with no chain and realistically priced, the agent anticipates a great deal of interest in this property.