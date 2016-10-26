Interiors set in stone

Yorkshire stone specialist Lapicida has a show-stopping new collection. Sharon Dale reports.

There’s no doubt that Jason Cherrington of Yorkshire-based Lapicida is one of the foremost natural stone specialists but it takes more than expert knowledge and enthusiasm to propel a business from a Portakabin to an international brand.

Anouska Hempel's stone bowls for Lapicida

Jason’s eye for design has been key to the growth of the company, which was born from an interest in geology and from importing slate for his father’s roofing business in the 1980s. Fashion forward Lapicida is now backed by investors and continues to innovate. selling through its glamorous stores in Chelsea and New York, along with an enormous, 30,000 sq ft HQ and showroom in Knaresborough.

While its limestone, marble and slate flooring remain best-sellers, it has diversified into baths, basins, furniture and, most recently, decorative accessories. Collaborations with top designers have helped boost the appeal of its “objets” and the latest are with Lara Bohinc and Anouska Hempel.

Anouska, best known for designing the interior of Blakes Hotel in London, which started the trend for boutique hotels, has designed a collection of obelisks, plates and bowls. They start from £300 and draw on classical inspirations. Her stone of choice includes two rare marbles; purest crystalline Thassos White and the dark Infinity Black.

Jewellery designer Lara has expanded her Lunar range for Lapicida with the striking brass and marble Stargazer candle holders, from £354, and her Constellation hexagonal bowls, from £330.

Carrara marble sinks

This season has also seen the launch of a new Carrara marble sink/vanity with brushed brass inlays. The Astoria is £7,500 and is inspired by Art Deco design.

“We are continually moving forward and looking for new ways of using our stone,” says Jason Cherrington, who has invested in one of the world’s largest CNC stone-cutting machines that can sculpt anything from baths and statues to full-size marble Ferraris.

His latest project was overseeing a revamp of the Knaresborough showroom, which now includes more room sets. If you are looking for interiors ideas and for ways of using natural stone or clever porcelain copies, they are a must-see. The look is opulent and sophisticated but while Lapicida supplies everyone from Russian oligarchs and Arab princes to owners of Caribbean islands and Scottish castles, it also caters for ordinary people who want to re-tile their bathrooms and kitchens. The stone ranges from £8,000 to £40 per sq. metre, while porcelain starts at £47 per sq. metre.

*Lapicida is at St James Park, Knaresborough, tel: 01423 400500, www.lapicida.com