Large family home in Newmillerdam

A substantial and individual family home, occupying an elevated position nestled into the hillside and tucked away in a particularly private spot. Thoughtfully created from a row of four properties, this large family house is finished to an excellent standard with an impressive level of attention to detail.

Approached via a drive with automated gates, the property stands in stunning gardens that have been stocked and maintained. There are two garages and ample parking/turning space in addition to useful storage cellars, a shed and outbuildings.

The entrance hall has a guest WC, further reception hall, two separate reception rooms that take full advantage of the views over the rear garden and valley beyond. There is a separate dining room and a breakfast kitchen, a further sun room providing an enviable space away from the main house. A utility room leads through to the garaging and boiler room.

To the first floor, there are three en-suite bedrooms, plus a further fourth double bedroom that is served by a house bathroom. There are two further rooms that are currently fitted out as offices but could readily be used as additional bedrooms, if required.

Completing the first floor accommodation is a lovely additional family room, which, by virtue of an adjoining WC and separate staircase with entrance hall, lends itself to being used as self contained living accommodation for a dependant relative.

This fascinating property also incorporates innovative facilities including a solar panel for domestic hot water and a rain water recovery system that provides flushing water to the toilets.

Newmillerdam is a highly desirable area with a village atmosphere, best known for the stunning walks around the lake as well as the well reviewed pubs and restaurants. Wakefield city centre is a little over four miles away and junction 39 of the M1 motorway just over two miles.