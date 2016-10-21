Modern Living in Wakefield

Uniquely designed with far more to offer than first meets the eye!

An attractively designed and spacious three bedroom semi-detached home. Extended to the rear to provide an excellent open-plan kitchen/living space, ideal for the modern family.

Tastefully decorated throughout and well maintained with many updated features to include the bathroom and en-suite facilities. The home has gas central heating and double glazing.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hall with tiled floor and staircase to the first floor; lounge with traditional style fire surround finished in grey with an inset cast iron effect and Living Flame gas fire; open-plan dining kitchen/living space/conservatory with a fully fitted kitchen in light oak effect with integrated electric oven, hob and extractor fan, tiled floor, wood effect flooring to the dining area, inglenook space for fire and the conservatory has French doors to the rear garden; utility room/cloakroom.

To the first floor: landing; family bathroom with a four piece white suite; three bedrooms, one of which has en-suite facilities and staircase access to the loft space which has two Velux styled windows, feature beams and recessed lighting.

There is gated access to the front of the property and a driveway leads to a brick built detached garage with a pitched roof and personal door. The garden is mainly lawned with established borders.

The rear garden has mainly fenced boundaries and is laid to lawn with three patio areas, one being a raised decked seating area.

This stunning family home is ideally located with easy access to Horbury Town Centre and Wakefield City Centre, with a frequent bus route to the City and Westgate Railway Station a distance of approximately 3 miles. Around 1.5 miles to Junction 40/M1 motorway therefore good for the commuter that requires the Northern Motorway Network.

An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agent.

Agent: William H Brown 01924 381381

Price: £220,000