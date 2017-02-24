Spacious and versatile link detached in Emley

A superb five bedroom stone built house over three levels.

Enjoying five well proportioned bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities in addition to a house bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the second floor. Located in the popular rural village of Emley which is well placed for the M1 motorway network and for local countryside.

Inclusive of gas central heating and PVCu double glazing, the accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: front entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor, cloakroom/WC, sizeable through lounge with French doors opening into the rear garden and fireplace with Living Flame gas fire, sitting room/study, dining kitchen and fitted utility room.

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of contrasting base and wall units all with chrome handles and laminated work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, oven, five ring stainless steel gas hob with stainless steel splashback and cooker hood, eye-level microwave, fridge and freezer. There are PVCu double glazed dual opening doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor: spacious landing; three well proportioned bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities in addition to the family bathroom, a further staircase leads to the second floor.

On the second floor: spacious landing, two further bedrooms and a shower room/WC.

The front of the property enjoys a low maintenance garden with paved walkway, shrubbery borders with low maintenance and slate inserts. A block paved driveway provides off street parking and leads to an attached garage with electric up and over door. The rear garden has a paved entertaining area and lawned section enclosed within a stone wall surround.

A full inspection is strongly advised by the agent to appreciate the spacious accommodation on offer.

Part exchange considered.

Price: £400,000

Agent: www.hallmarkfinehomes.co.uk