Spacious family home in Sandal

This spacious six bedroom executive detached property is situated in the sought after location of Sandal and would suit families of all ages.

The accommodation is presented to a high standard with new carpeting throughout. Briefly comprising on the ground floor of: hallway; cloakroom/WC; lounge with fireplace and electric fire; second reception room with French doors leading out to the garden; dining room; fitted open-plan kitchen with a central island, an integrated electric oven and hob and an integrated fridge freezer; utility room with a door to the integral garage and also a door giving access to the side of the property; conservatory. On the first floor: landing with storage cupboard; impressive master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, walk-in wardrobe and a fully tiled five piece en-suite bathroom; bedroom two also has an en-suite; four further bedrooms and a shower room.

A driveway provides ample off road parking and leads to the double garage. Both the front and rear gardens have lawns, borders and patio areas.

Guide price: £535,000 - £550,000

