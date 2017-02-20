Stunning and individually designed detached family home

Boasting a fabulous open-plan designer dining kitchen with comprehensive built-in appliances

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hallway with open staircase and polished wood floor; cloakroom/WC; lounge with exposed full height inglenook style fireplace, with timber mantle stone hearth with flame effect fitted gas fire, beamed ceiling, polished wood and bi-folding double glazed doors leading onto the rear garden; family room with door to the rear garden and feature flame effect free standing gas stove on a slate hearth; utility room/rear entrance; family dining kitchen meticulously designed by a local firm (25 Design) with shaped granite work tops, a combination of contemporary white and wood effect units, a comprehensive range of mêlée appliances including two ovens, microwave, plate warmers, hobs, inset stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap unit, feature ceiling hung extractor hood, high gloss tiled floor, down lighting to the ceiling and feature full height chrome radiators.

To the first floor: spacious landing with spindle balustrade; master bedroom having a comprehensive range of built-in wardrobes providing ample storage and an en-suite shower room furnished with luxury sanitary wear, with wash hand basin, wall hung wash hand basin, low flush WC, large walk-in shower cubicle, fully tiled as a wet room with storage cupboard and feature radiator; guest bedroom having two built-in wardrobes, a stunning en-suite shower room being fully tiled as a wet room with wash hand basin low flush WC, shower cubicle, fully tiled, and a chrome heated towel rail; two further bedrooms and a stunning house bathroom with contemporary luxury suite with wash hand basin with vanity cupboards under with large vanity mirror and half tiled , low flush WC, free standing feature egg bath, walk-in shower, fully tiled, feature lighting, docking system, down lighting to the ceiling and heated towel rail.

Outside, the property has an attractive blocked paved driveway to the front providing ample off street parking and leading to an attached brick built single car garage with roller shutter door.

To the rear is an easy to maintain enclosed garden with feature paved patio, artificial turf garden for ease of maintenance, all being enclosed and retaining a high degree of privacy with a further paved pathway to the side.

Agent: www.holroydmiller.co.uk

Price: £450,000