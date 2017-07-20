A stunning detached high specification home finished to an exacting standard with a roadside modesty that belies its 2400 square feet (225 square metres), all set in this most prestigious location with beautifully stocked and private gardens.

A welcoming reception hall leads from the front door through to a lavishly appointed dining kitchen fitted with a high quality range of gloss white fronted wall and base units with contrasting moulded stone worktops. Integrated appliances include a stainless steel five-ring gas hob with matching filter hood over, Neff double oven, gas fired Rayburn Range, dishwasher, under counter fridge and freezer, microwave and pull-out larder unit. Beyond which is a side entrance hall with a walk-in pantry store, that is accessed from a lovely sheltered courtyard. There is a guest WC off the hallway and the main living room is situated to the rear of the property with French doors to the balcony overlooking the private gardens. Both bedroom suites are appointed to an impressive standard and are situated to the front of the property.

The lower ground floor lends itself to be used as separate self-contained accommodation for a dependant relative, but is currently configured to present a well-proportioned living room, a separate study, utility and laundry rooms as well as a shower room/WC.

The property is approached via a drive, which leads to a further gated parking area beyond which are twin garages with remote control doors.

There is a well stocked low maintenance garden to the front of the property with the principal gardens laid out to the rear incorporating expansive lawns, well stocked beds and borders, a gazebo, summer house and a storage shed.

Guide price: £585,000-£600,000.