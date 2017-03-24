Superb family home in Hebden Road, Wakefield

An attractive semi-detached home, pleasantly located within a residential development. The property is tastefully decorated and well maintained throughout with gas central heating, PVCu double glazing and many up-dated features in recent years to include a contemporary styled kitchen and bathroom.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor and an under stairs storage cupboard; lounge with laminate flooring, feature fireplace and gas fire; dining room with open arch through to the kitchen and French doors to the conservatory; fully fitted contemporary style kitchen; guest WC; conservatory with French doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor: landing with loft access and storage cupboard; three bedrooms (all with laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes to two), family bathroom with three piece suite including a jacuzzi bath.

Outside, to the front is a gravelled low maintenance garden with a driveway and good sized detached garage.

The good size enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio and garden shed.

Price: £139,995

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk