Superb mews semi-detached in Lofthouse

Beautifully positioned overlooking parkland

The superbly presented accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor of: welcoming entrance hall with laminate flooring and staircase to the first floor; guest WC; superb kitchen fitted with walnut finish units, integrated appliances include a four ring gas hob and extractor filter fan, dishwasher, eye-level oven, grill and microwave and a fridge freezer; lounge with French doors and windows overlooking the well landscaped gardens.

To the first floor: landing with airing cupboard and staircase to the second floor; three bedrooms and a fantastic house bathroom.

The second floor landing leads to the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a stunning en-suite with walk-in double shower cubicle.

Outside, a driveway leads to the garage which has an up and over door, power and light. Easy maintenance enclosed gardens with Indian paving to the front and the side. Also storage area, shed and outside lighting.

The property is still within the NHBC warranty.

Price: £239,995

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk