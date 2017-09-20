VIDEO: Fly DSA Arena takes off as Doncaster Sheffield Airport gets naming rights of Sheffield Arena

UP, up and away...Yorkshire's biggest arena is soaring to new heights today after a six-figure naming rights deal by Doncaster Sheffield Airport to rebrand Sheffield Arena as Fly DSA Arena.

The new three year partnership, bringing together two of the region's biggest brands, aims to boost tourism and the local economy.

DSA bosses today said they hope it will also help to establish the airport as Sheffield's Airport..

The two organisations say they will work in close partnership to promote not only the airport and the venue, but the wider Sheffield region.

It comes as DSA, currently the fastest growing airport in the UK, with a record 1.25 million passengers in 2016, has also been named as the UK’s best small airport by Which? consumer group.

The Arena, which has welcomed more than 16 million people through the doors in its 26-years, bringing more than £500 million to the Sheffield economy, is the region’s largest indoor arena and one of the world's top music venues for ticket sales.

It has hosted some of the world’s biggest touring acts, including Drake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, WWE, Cirque du Soleil and Disney on Ice.

The naming rights will see a major overhaul of all venue branding, with more than 1.5 million tickets, all leaflets, posters, venue signage and advertising rebranded to FlyDSA Arena. The arena website will be re-named to www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Airport chiefs say the new partnership will provide a multitude of opportunities for DSA to raise its profile with the up to 1 million visitors that the Arena attracts each year.

Kate Stow, DSA's head of marketing and communications, said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is Sheffield’s Airport, this new and exciting partnership will bring DSA into the hearts and minds of Sheffielders and the huge audience the FlyDSA Arena attracts from across Yorkshire.”

"This is a brilliant example of positive collaboration between two integral local businesses and we look forward to welcoming visitors to FlyDSA Arena very soon.”

Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports, said: “DSA is an airport the Sheffield City region and Yorkshire can be proud of; currently the fastest growing in the UK with more destinations and airlines than ever before and officially rated the best small airport in the UK.

“DSA and the Arena are key parts of Sheffield and the region’s leisure offering so by working together we hope to attract even more visitors to the region”

The Arena is a flagship venue operated by SIV, which is part of the not-for-profit Sheffield City Trust (SCT), whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport and leisure.

Alex Pettifer, Deputy Chairman of Sheffield City Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with DSA on this new chapter of the Arena’s history.

"Both DSA and the Arena are integral to the region’s economy and the significant contribution from both organisations supports the continued growth of visitors to South Yorkshire, from across the county and further afield."

Doncaster Sheffield Airport serves over 40 destinations, with its most recent airline Flybe adding 10 new low cost destinations to European travel hubs and popular leisure destinations.

It is easily accessible from across the region thanks to excellent transport links, including The Great Yorkshire Way, M18 link road meaning places such as Sheffield city centre are just 25 minutes away.

The Airport’s other major airlines include Thomson and WizzAir, who also offer holiday and flights for both leisure and business travellers.

The airport sits within a wider 1,600 acre property and logistics development site known as Aero Centre Yorkshire, all owned by Peel Group. For more see www.peel.co.uk.