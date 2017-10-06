Wakefield Beer Festival is underway

The spotlight will shine on Wakefield’s vibrant beer scene this weekend.

The district’s Campaign for Real Ale branch is bringing many of Wakefield’s brewers together under one roof at The Space on Waldorf Way to showcase their wares.

VENUE: The Space, Waldorf Way, off Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.

The festival will have 70 real ales and it hopes to feature every brewery in the district, plus some more from further afield.

There will be breweries from all corners of the district like Horbury to Hamelsworde, of Hemsworth, Revolutions, of Whitwood, and Five Towns, of Outwood, and Morton Collins, of Ryhill.

These range from the bigger independent breweries like Ossett to one-man bands like Tigertops, of Flanshaw.

Wakefield CAMRA has been going for more than 40 years and it has had beer festivals at various venues. Many fondly remember the Wakefield Town Hall days but it hasn’t been there for a while.

After a short stint at Lightwaves, the festival moved to The Space, near Ings Road, a few years ago.

You’ll be surprised once you step into the warehouse-like building. ‘Like a TARDIS’ can be a bit of a cliche but it’s well applied here.

In previous years, there have been long and short bars, where you can sample beers from hand pulls or from ‘on gravity’ casks on a rack. There are also food and ticket stands. This year music is making a return.

Singer and guitarist La Fox is on tonight, while Banned Brass, part of Crofton Silver Band, will pipe up tomorrow afternoon.

The beer festival is open today from 11am to 4.30pm, when it is free entry. But you will need a £5 ticket for tonight’s 5.30pm to 11pm popular session.

These cost £5 and can be bought from the festival’s website and at various real ale pubs. Tomorrow’s session runs from 11am to 11pm and it is £3 for all day. It will be free entry from 5pm for the final ‘sup up!’ See www.wakefieldcamra.org.uk/festival/ for more information.