Want to know what the London Underground tastes like?

A new free family exhibition has opened for summer which will tantalise the senses of vistors.

Supersenses, at the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, opened last weekend as part of Bradford Science Festival and will challenge people with unusual sights, sounds, tastes, and smells, as it explores many different ways the world can be perceived.

Hearing colours, discovering how the London Underground tastes, seeing the world through the eyes of a dragonfly, and listening to Bradford’s hidden city sounds are just some of the extraordinary experiences on offer at the exhibition, which runs at the musem until October 8.