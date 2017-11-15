Win race tickets for Festive Jumpers

‘Tis the season to be jolly and Doncaster Racecourse is certainly encouraging some festive fun this December. The top class sporting venue is re-capturing the essence of Christmas with its Festive Jumpers race meetings.

The fun starts on Friday December 15 with seven National Hunt races and continues on Saturday December 16 for a further day of quality festive jump racing. Many race goers join in the fun and don their Christmas attire early making the racecourse a sea of green and red with an added sparkle and a twinkling light or two!

This mid December meeting is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations and enjoy top quality racing at a top quality course.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday December 16. So if you fancy a festive flutter why not enter our competition now? Someone’s got to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

T&Cs:

* The closing date for entries is noon, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over. *Dress code applies visit Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets, answer the following question and email your answer to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Festive Jumpers in the supject line.

QUESTION: HOW MANYNATIONAL HUNT RACES TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15?