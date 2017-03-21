Search

11 PLUS QUIZ: Are you smarter than an 11 year old?

Dont take our word for it that the 11 Plus is hard, give it a try.

New research has revealed just 16% of parents score full marks in an 11 Plus quiz.

But how will you fare? Here are six questions taken from the 11 Plus to find out if you are as smart as an 11 year old...