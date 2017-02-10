£130,000 upgrade for Wakefield gas works set to bring travel disruption

Vital work to upgrade Wakefield’s ageing gas network is set to start tomorrow - bringing with it disruption for drivers and bus users.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is investing £130,000 to upgrade the city’s gas distribution network at Blacker Lane in Netherton.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and will involve replacing around 900m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

The project, which will begin on Saturday, February 11, will last around seven weeks.

The estimated completion date for the project is Friday, March 31 and has been planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council to ensure all works are completed with as little disruption as possible.

Works will take place on Netherton Lane, Church Lane, Meadow Court, Blacker Lane, High Ridge and Blacker Crescent.

Whilst works are going on, two-way and three-way temporary traffic signals will be in place on Netherton Lane and Blacker Lane.

A road closure will also be introduced on Church Lane between February 13-24.

As Netherton Lane is a bus route, all public transport users are advised to prepare for extended journey times due to the traffic management in place.

Engineers will be working from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm with additional weekend work included.

Josh Hampshire, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Wakefield Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption caused.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”