£1m boost will help to improve communities

Sports facilities and a community centre will be upgraded under a new £1.05m grants programme.

Wakefield Council is investing £50,000 into each of the 21 wards across the district.

And councillors have been working with residents, voluntary organisations and community groups to identify projects to benefit from the funding boost.

In Hemsworth, four projects have already been approved including £4,500 to purchase all-weather nets for Hemsworth Miners Welfare Cricket Club and £500 to install CCTV at the club pavilion.

A further grant of £5,000 will pay for new junior goalposts and an upgrade of kitchen facilities at the Miners Welfare Football Club and £10,000 will go to replacing a damaged roof at Kinsley Boys Football Club.

Two further projects have been identified and are awaiting approval.

These are £4.9k for equipment, security and insulation at Kinsley craft Workshop and nearly £20,000 to renovate and purchase nursery equipment for the Kinsley and Fitzwilliam Learning and Community Centre.

Coun Denise Jeffery, cabinet member for economic growth and skills, said: “Investing in the future of our district benefits everyone, which is why we are delighted to announce the £1m Capital Grants Programme.

“These are difficult times with the effects of budget cuts being felt, so we need to continue to support economic growth and invest in the future of the district.

“The funding has been devolved to local areas to fund specific projects in wards, benefiting the local communities where they need it.

“The programme of investment will help support local community clubs and facilities, play areas, parks and open spaces and infrastructure.”

More than 80 projects, totalling nearly £720,000 have been approved across the district to date.