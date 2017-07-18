£2,000 donated to Wakefield Hospice after police open day event

MORE than £2,000 has been donated to Wakefield Hospice thanks to the generosity of visitors at a police open day event.

Wakefield District Police and charity Penny Appeal have presented a cheque for £2,119 to Wakefield Hospice following the July 9 open day.

More than £1,000 was raised in donations on the day and it has been match funded by Penny Appeal, which is an international charity, based in Wakefield city centre.

More than 1000 people visited Havertop Lane Police Station at Normanton.on the open day, which featured tours of the station displays by the police, fire and ambulance services, bouncy castles and more..

Youngsters also took the chance to investigate crime themselves at a packed 'CSI' event featuring demonstrations and activities hosted by the force'.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain of Wakefield District Police, said: "The district open day is a real highlight of the year for us, and it was wonderful to see a great turn out with people queuing to get in.

"We received many positive comments on the day, and it was clear visitors really enjoyed the demonstrations and the tours of the station.

"Clearly we're very pleased visitors have given so much to our collection and I want to thank the Penny Appeal charity for their own generosity in match funding the monies we raised.

"The Wakefield Hospice is a hugely worthy local cause which gives aid to those in need at a time when they need it most, sadly we all will know someone who has been affected and we're delighted to be able to support them in this way."

"We were delighted to support the open day with match funding," added the Chairman of humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, Adeem Younis. "It is a pleasure to be able to help and support another local charity who do such excellent work within our community."

Tina Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Wakefield Hospice, said: "‘Thank you to the Wakefield District Police for opening their doors to help raise funds for patient care at Wakefield Hospice. Thanks also to the Penny Appeal for matching the funds raised at the open day. As a local charity we are reliant on the support of our community more than ever, thank you to everyone that came out to support the event."