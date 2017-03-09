£245K improvement works for Queen’s Mill

Castleford Heritage Trust has been awarded almost £245,000 to carry out improvement works at its Queen’s Mill base.

The grant, from Power to Change, will also allow the trust to employ a project manager to oversee the work, and help the trust to become sustainable.

The improvements will include demolishing a large wheatstore at the eastern end of the site, and a workshop building on the opposite side, as well as constructing a wooden boathouse.

Three smaller rooms within the mill will be refurbished, and a staircase and platform lift will be installed to allow access.

The work is expected to be completed in 18 months and the trust is currently recruiting for the project manager post.

Alison Drake, trust chairman, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this funding as it will enable us to make big changes to the site and take us a long way to being sustainable. We are looking forward to seeing the appearance of the site improved and to being able to offer more facilities to the community.”

Power to Change is an independent charitable trust endowed with £150 million from the Big Lottery Fund to grow community business in England.

The heritage trust was established in 2000, with the aim of promoting the community’s heritage and culture.

For more information, email info@castlefordheritagetrust.org.uk, visit www.castlefordheritagetrust.org.uk or call 01977 556741.