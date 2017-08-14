£4m scheme planned for Wakefield city centre road

Have your say

Work to tackle congestion on a city centre road could get underway in 2019.

Wakefield Council is drawing up plans for a £4m scheme at Ings Road, between Kirkgate and Charlesworth Way.

It says the proposals would improve the road for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “I am pleased that we have started feasibility work to develop options for the £4m scheme for Ings Road.

"Improvements to the road will help to tackle congestion in this part of the city.

"Once we have more details on the options available we will be consulting with local businesses and residents about these.”

A public consultation is expected to take place next year.

If the plans are then approved, work could begin in 2019.

The scheme will be funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Transport Fund.