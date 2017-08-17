500 hay bales go up in flames in Pontefract

Firefighters worked through the night to bring a large hay fire under control.
Around 500 bales of hay went up in flames in a field off Spitalgap Lane in Darrington yesterday evening.
Crews from Pontefract and Castleford were called to the scene just before 7.30pm.
They remained at the fire throughout the night.
And a new team of firefighters were sent out to finish tackling the blaze this morning.
A spokesman for Pontefract station said: "They tend to be dramatic do hay bale fires, but there were no risks around."
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wakefield Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.