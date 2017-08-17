500 hay bales go up in flames in Pontefract

Firefighters worked through the night to bring a large hay fire under control.

Around 500 bales of hay went up in flames in a field off Spitalgap Lane in Darrington yesterday evening.

Crews from Pontefract and Castleford were called to the scene just before 7.30pm.

They remained at the fire throughout the night.

And a new team of firefighters were sent out to finish tackling the blaze this morning.

A spokesman for Pontefract station said: "They tend to be dramatic do hay bale fires, but there were no risks around."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.