£50k Lotto prize has been claimed in Wakefield

A winning £50,000 National Lottery ticket has been claimed in Wakefield.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said the Lotto Raffle prize from the Lotto draw on August 27 2016, which had previously remained outstanding in the city, has now been claimed.

The one-off Lotto draw was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the lottery

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-enhancing amount of money.

“We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”