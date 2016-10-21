£52K upgrade to Featherstone gas distribution network

Northern Gas Networks is investing £52,000 to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network in Ackworth Road, Featherstone.

The major project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and will involve replacing 90m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

The scheme which will start on Saturday October 22 and last approximately one week with an estimated completion date of October 30, has been planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council to ensure all works are carried out with as little disruption as possible.

The project will begin on Ackworth Road at the junction of Hall Street, and in order to complete the works as safely and efficiently as possible, traffic management measures will be in place.

There will be a road closure introduced on Ackworth Road at the junction of Hall Street from Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 30, however vehicular access for residents will be maintained throughout the works.

Three-way temporary traffic signals will also be in place on Pontefract Road at the junction of Hall Street from Saturday October 22 to Sunday November 30, manually operated during peak times to minimise traffic disruption.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineers will be working from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 5pm.

Josh Hampshire, Construction Services Area Manager Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Wakefield Council to carefully plan this work in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 7 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Anyone that smells gas or suspects Carbon Monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours per day, seven days per week.