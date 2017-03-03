£5m new pool build is underway

Construction is underway on the new £5m leisure centre in Minsthorpe.

Preparatory work has been ongoing on the site at Ash Grove since December.

And now contractors have started the building phase of the new sports facility, which is expected to open next Spring.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “It is great to see the project progressing and very soon people will able to see the physical building taking shape.

“Every milestone like this takes us that step closer to delivering the modern, high quality leisure facility that local people want and deserve.”

The leisure centre will include a 25m, six-lane swimming pool, exercise studio space and a gym.

It will offer a range of activities including swimming sessions for people of all ages and abilities including those learning, toddler soft play, martial arts and table tennis.

Outside, there will be car parking spaces, cycle storage and a school bus pull in point.

The leisure centre is being built at the site of the former Minsthorpe Pool, which closed in 2013 due to high maintenance costs and was demolished in 2015.

The council is urging parents to ensure their children keep away from the area as construction takes place.

Coun Shaw said: “The site is very busy now and although the contractor has it fully secured it is important that people, especially children, do not try to enter the area. We want everyone to stay safe.”

The council’s cabinet initially approved plans to build the new facility at Minsthorpe Community College.

But these proposals were later scrapped and the site was deemed “not viable”.

Coun Michelle Collins, for South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said she was “thrilled” work was underway.

“It’s a shame that we have been without a baths for so long but we are looking forward to getting it complete and having a top notch facility in our area,” she said.

Coun Martyn Ward, for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, added: “I think people have been really patient and there is an argument that it has taken a bit too long to get moving.

“But I am very pleased that the area is now getting this facility, which we desperately need.”