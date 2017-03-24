60 year milestone for happy couple

Diamond couple Margaret and Harold Walker are celebrating sixty years of marriage.

The childhood sweethearts first met as classmates at the former Painthorpe Infants School at the age of six. They married at Chapelthorpe Church on March 23, 1957.

The couple, who now live in Netherton, went on to have two daughters Annette and Catherine and now also have two grandchildren.

Mr Walker joined the police cadets upon leaving school and went on to work for the old West Riding Police Force for 30 years.

He spent time in Halifax, Morley, Heckmondwike, Mirfield, Castleford and Wakefield, where he ended his career as the head of CID. He said: “We have moved about a lot but we have always been happy. We have always been honest with each other and I can’t remember ever having an argument.”