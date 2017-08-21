£6m scheme to improve roads around Wakefield Kirkgate is progressing

A £6m project to revamp the roads around Wakefield Kirkgate is moving forward.

The scheme, which aims to improve the area for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, has now been underway for three months.

And workers have made the first steps towards creating a new layout, which Wakefield Council says will support regeneration in the area and improve access to that side of the city.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “The Kirkgate scheme is another major step forward for the area. It will improve how people, in particular pedestrians, can access Kirkgate.

“Inevitably a major project like this will cause some disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience and are doing all we can to minimise this.

“In the longer term this project will bring great benefits for the district as having the right infrastructure in place could lead to new development and investment, which would provide a real boost for the local community.”

The project, which began in May, will see a new roundabout and traffic signals installed and new kerbs put in place of the old central reservation.

Other changes will include the Monk Street area being paved to improve conditions for people walking and cycling between the city centre and Kirkgate Station.

And work is also underway at the Park Street junction to give better access for vehicles to and from the railway station.

The scheme, funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, also includes filling in the 1970s subways and using them for the storage of storm water. Tanks will be kept there to hold excess rain water.

Work is expected to be completed in the late Spring next year.