£70,000 gives new building to the community

A new £70,000 community building has opened at Hemsworth’s Vale Head park.

The facility, which includes a meeting area, kitchenette and toilets, will be used by members of the West End Bowling Club and the Friends of Vale Head.

Hemsworth councillors Sandra Pickin and Glyn Lloyd joined bowling club representatives for the official launch last month.

Coun Pickin said: “There has been a long standing bowling club in the park for many years .

“But there has never been any facilities there for them before, and they did need them.

“This is a really big deal for members of the club, many of whom are elderly.

“Now they can go down there for the day and be comfortable, with somewhere to make a drink, somewhere to sit down inside in the shade and some toilet facilities to use.

“They couldn’t wait to see it and get using it.

“Now they can provide facilities for other teams and clubs when they come over for tournaments.

“Members have been very patient and are now very happy that they now have a base to be proud of.”

The whole project, including the design and installation of the community building, has been funded by Wakefield Council, through money allocated to the South East of the district.

Coun Pickin said: “The building will not only serve as a bowls pavilion but The Friends of Vale Head will use the facility to continue to support the park and the local community.”